Have you every wondered why every established politician, news agency and most successful American corporations originally failed to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States? One reason: honesty. Trump has never lied about his only motivation in life, money and power. From the beginning, Trump has been no different than he was as a ruthless self-promoter.

The traits that created Trump are no different than any other currently being demonstrated by the NFL, NCAA, NBA, MLB or many religious organizations — the desire to create large amounts of cash.