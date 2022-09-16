Have you every wondered why every established politician, news agency and most successful American corporations originally failed to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States? One reason: honesty. Trump has never lied about his only motivation in life, money and power. From the beginning, Trump has been no different than he was as a ruthless self-promoter.
The traits that created Trump are no different than any other currently being demonstrated by the NFL, NCAA, NBA, MLB or many religious organizations — the desire to create large amounts of cash.
Have you very wondered why nearly all U.S. politicians are millionaires? From Bernie Sanders to the Bush family, they have all amassed incredible fortunes. Only Mother Teresa and Ghandi are notable exceptions from this theory. Trump is the only politician that I can recall who does not hide his lack of morality, character and behavior to obtain votes. Bill and Hillary Clinton have spent a lifetime trying to appear like something they are not.
Americans have demonstrated a complete willingness to embrace and follow anyone who promises them whatever they desire at that given moment, regardless of the ultimate price. This tendency is not reserved to the U.S.; ask Germany, Italy and Japan. If their are enough sheep in the world, the wolves of the world lead them to self-sacrifice for whatever reason they deem necessary. Trump is honest about Trump. That is why he continues to be successful.
— David DePaola, San Luis Obispo