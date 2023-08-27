In response to "Biden vs Trump" by David Keranen, he mentioned how he was surprised that someone left a letter saying "Biden was destroying America" without any supporting examples. Well, I'm sure whoever left that letter didn't feel the need to state the obvious, but if you insist on examples, here are a few of the many ways that Biden is destroying America.
Not securing the border, which equals fetynal, human trafficking, illegal immigrants, our neighborhoods are not safe. Inflation is not down. Have you gone to the store lately or filled your tank? There is no large investment in American industry and manufacturing; that is a lie. Unemployment is at a 50-year low? Have you seen how many homeless people we have lately? Another lie. And our veterans have to travel out of town sometimes to receive health care, so no another lie; veterans are not receiving better health care.