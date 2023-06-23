I felt the need to respond to the letter that was published in the letters column June 16 regarding Trump being “prosecuted not persecuted.” The difference is a fine line. The statement should have read Trump’s being both prosecuted and persecuted in this case.
Do we remember when Hillary Clinton deleted more than 30,000 e-mails and the fake dossier with no actions taken? And we should not forget the quid pro quo on tape using taxpayer funds to fire the prosecutor who was investigating his son. Also, the documents that were found in his garage and other places with no raids or any of the other things that came from those actions unlike Trump's consequences.