I have tried to understand ever since he actually got elected president in 2016 what it is that allows people to just completely ignore all of the crimes he has been suspected of committing for years. He's a bully and no matter what he does, that would see any of the rest of us average citizens in jail years ago.
The only reason Donald J. Trump is running for president again is he thinks it will keep him out of jail. I do not understand how Kevin McCarthy can say the things he says with a straight face. He and his Republican Congress don't care about really getting any important work done for their constituents. Instead, they are wasting our tax dollars on investigations such as the weaponization of the Department of Justice.