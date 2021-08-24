I had to respond to the letter to the editor TBC printed Aug. 20 “Trump vs. Biden.” It is painfully obvious to me the letter writer is drinking too much leftwing Kool-Aid. He is entitled to his opinion, but he should not be allowed to tell lies. The letter writer is being totally disingenuous regarding Trump’s accomplishments. President Trump did have his warts, but his accomplishments far outweighed them. He was 100 percent USA.
Best immigration policy in 50 years, lowered interest rates across the board, brought USA companies back to the USA, dropped out of organizations that despised the USA (WHO, Paris Climate Accords and many others), forced NATO countries to pay their fair share, stood up to Russia, China and especially North Korea, ridded the world of ISIS in the Middle East, stopped Iran from becoming a real nuclear threat, lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, booming economy. Executive order promoting free speech and religious liberty and appointed three conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court! He did all of this in just four years.
Now let’s look at Biden’s accomplishments: Canceled pipeline resulting in the loss of 15,000 good paying jobs, rejoined the Paris Climate Accords allowing China and India to spew 75 percent of the world's pollutants into the atmosphere, instituted an open border policy allowing literally millions of illegal immigrants to invade the USA, many with COVID, all the while his secretary of Homeland Security, with a straight face, is telling us the U.S.-Mexico border is closed!
— Donald Kurtz, Bakersfield