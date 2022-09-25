Trump loyalists, give the rest of us a break. Beginning with Donald Trump's grandfather, the collective family business heritage has always acted as if it was above the law. Famously, in the 1960s, Trump's housing businesses refused to rent housing in New York to minorities, violating fair housing statures. Only as the hammer of justice was on the upswing, ready to slam down with fines and the threat of jail time, did the family mend its ways.
More importantly regarding the most recent charges, how can it be ignored that Trump's top executive pleaded guilty to the same charges now leveled at Trump and his family. It was also the same New York attorney general who announced these most recent charges targeting Trump's family's alleged fraudulent operations who successfully some six years earlier brought to trial the scam once known as Trump University. That Trump extravaganza was found at trial to in fact,be a scheme to steal enrollment money, offering nothing in return. Trump was fined and ordered to cough up $25 million in compensation to scammed individuals.