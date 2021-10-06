To all Trump enablers who seem to know better than scientists and medical experts: OK, so don't wear masks and don't get vaccinated. Your chances of getting COVID-19 have vastly improved and likewise infecting people you come in contact with.
So now you're exercising your "rights" as you carry them to your graves! Wake up and realize you've been conned by a master con-man, namely, former president Donald J. Trump who has you living his Big Lie conspiracy the world over. Think facts over fiction!
— Herb Stark, Mooresville, N.C.