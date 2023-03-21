This is in regard to "Do basic research on voting" (March 10). I couldn't agree more. I get information from Newsmax and Fox, then my research starts. I found that CNN and MSNBC make their own news on their beliefs. If you did your research, you would know this. And looking at your opinion, you may think The View gives factual information (laugh).
First I will tell you that I am a Trump Ultra MAGA Deplorable supporter, among millions here in California and the USA. Trump did so much for our country. Life was better, we were coming together.
I watched the 2020 election and believe fraud and cheating happened. Ask yourself: Why did they cover the windows so nobody can see in, for days trucks with ballots at 3 and 4 a.m. Poll workers were kept away? Someone that is honest does not try to hide it.
As for Tucker Carlson, thank you Mr. Speaker for allowing only one channel to have the tapes. We all see what really hppened! Look what the Jan. 6 Committee did, hiring a Hollywood producer, and the lies, and no Democrats were arrested, but were there. BLM was among the mix. On a BLM site they were telling people to wear Trump garb. And Ray Epps and the four D.C. police lied. Nobody called the police the "N word." There were cameras, yet no proof. I believe this was Nancy Pelosi's doing, and made it more than it was.
You, my friend, need to do your research. The liars are on your side.
— Sandi Murray, Bakersfield