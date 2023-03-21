This is in regard to "Do basic research on voting" (March 10). I couldn't agree more. I get information from Newsmax and Fox, then my research starts. I found that CNN and MSNBC make their own news on their beliefs. If you did your research, you would know this. And looking at your opinion, you may think The View gives factual information (laugh).

First I will tell you that I am a Trump Ultra MAGA Deplorable supporter, among millions here in California and the USA. Trump did so much for our country. Life was better, we were coming together.

