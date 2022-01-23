Many and great are the blessings we receive from God. One of the chief of these is the wisdom that God is willing to share with us. What monumental changes have we enjoyed by applying that wisdom. We no longer have to live in tents and caves because by wisdom we have learned how to keep on improving the way we live. We don’t expect God to ship these blessings by Amazon.
Nor are we limited to using our feet to run from floods as they come washing everything away as they come roaring down from the mountains. By wisdom we’ve learned to build dams.
When an illness sets in, we don’t sit and wait for a priest or medicine man to come by to bring a cure. Nor do we any longer resort to bleeding a sufferer to get the bad spirits out. Wisdom has taught us much and we center that wisdom in buildings we call hospitals.
Does that mean that God has no role in our healing? He definitely does! In part it’s in the wisdom He has blessed us with for centuries. And in part it may be in response to prayers of the faithful as they turn to God in their need. Often doctors shake their heads when something “miraculous” happens and they pass it off as “spontaneous regeneration.”
But chances are we do better using the main route God has provided. Too many of the faithful have their faith misdirected, as implied by a recent letter to the editor, dealing with the pandemic. Masks and shots may be a nuisance but dying of this plague may be a real bother.
I would suggest, what with the clogging of the ERs and hospitals, that a large prayer tent be set up in the parking lot of each hospital. The prayer people who won’t use masks and shots would be directed thereto till there is room in the hospital after the wisdom people have first been treated.
— Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield