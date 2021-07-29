Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was asked whether she had been vaccinated. In response, she replied that the question was a “violation of my HIPAA rights.” HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, was signed into law in 1996 by President Bill Clinton amid a nationwide push to digitize medical records.
Her response is partially correct. The liberal media is attacking many conservatives for not answering the question of COVID vaccination. You can ask; HIPAA allows Americans not to answer the question. Gov. Gavin Newsom is now requiring all state workers to either get vaccinated or face weekly testing and a mask mandate.
What's next, forced vaccination tattoos to prove vaccination? State and federal governments are treading on thin ice with these health mandates. It will be very interesting to see the outcome when this arrives at the Supreme Court. China has forced sterilization; the U.S. is entering the same slippery slope due to COVID.
Joe Biden and Dr. Strangelove (Fauci), are look more and more like characters from the early 1940s. Many proud Americans have died for the freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of vaccination. We shall see how many of these are eliminated by the current administration.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield