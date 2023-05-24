To affirm means, “State strongly and publicly that something is a fact.” Society is being told to affirm children to change their gender because of their feelings. This is not affirming a fact, but a lie. The lie is this generation’s retelling of “The King’s New Clothes.”
The king’s clothes were supposedly made from a cloth so special that it could only be seen by the most intelligent of people, the leaders of their day. To people with common sense, this cloth was invisible.
In reality the intelligentsia couldn’t see it either. But their pride wouldn’t let them admit it. In the words of Admiral Ackbar, “It’s a trap!” (Hat tip to "Star Wars"). The delusion went so far that the king paraded his clothes for all to see. His court followed, proclaiming how beautiful they were. It was all a lie. Con men played on the king’s pride, fooling the king and all his progressive thinkers. A child, who didn’t know any better, truthfully blurted out, “The King is naked!” and everyone laughed!
Unfortunately, the current lie is no laughing matter. Reports say hundreds of children led down this road now want to detransition. Others have committed suicide because of it. Still, we have advocates pushing our children toward mad science, avoiding parents to get there. Confusion is not a birth defect that requires surgery. Pronouns don’t change reality, boys and girls. We need to do our best with what we are; DNA doesn’t lie. That’s common sense!
— Tim Stormont, Bakersfield