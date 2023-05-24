To affirm means, “State strongly and publicly that something is a fact.” Society is being told to affirm children to change their gender because of their feelings. This is not affirming a fact, but a lie. The lie is this generation’s retelling of “The King’s New Clothes.”

The king’s clothes were supposedly made from a cloth so special that it could only be seen by the most intelligent of people, the leaders of their day. To people with common sense, this cloth was invisible.

Tags

Recommended for you