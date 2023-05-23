In this new era that we currently live, where you are what you declare yourself to be, I am now officially coming out as a Black woman. I have suspected all along that something was different as I have always been drawn to R&B, always loved Richard Pryor, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and I actually like collard greens. I have much admired strong, Black men such as Jim Brown for my whole life, so I know I must be a woman down deep and these are some of my qualifications as a newly-minted Black one.
I haven't come up with a new name or pronouns yet, but when I do, I don't want anyone dead-naming me, or I won't answer. Not sure yet about hormone replacement or surgery yet as I am just getting used to my new feminine side, but give it time. I know my friends and family will probably be shocked but I know that they will support me. This declaration has freed me to be who I really am down deep and I am so happy I need a coming out party and when I have it, we will serve Bud Light. Now, as for reparations...