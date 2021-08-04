A recent letter suggests that it's time to get serious about the war on COVID-19 and lays out a four-point plan to win the war in 30 days. (A pretty tight schedule when you consider that a two-part vaccination takes 42 days to be fully effective.) Basically it boils down to mandating by force the weapons of hygiene, social distancing, masking and vaccination. Also, anyone unwilling or unable to follow these mandates would be exiled to designated cities and/or states where they and other like-minded citizens would be free to exercise their God-given, if irresponsible, rights to be left alone.
But the writer overlooks the fact that this is not a civil-type war fought within our own borders. It is a worldwide pandemic with a seemingly ever-evolving enemy. Assuming that every American were willing to pay the sacrifices for the 30-day period, what would the writer do about our borders, our seaports and our airports?
Would closing them all, along with emptying the detention centers and repatriating the detainees, be part of the war plan? What about after the 30 days when we have all achieved immunity? Would we again open our shores to those from the less fortunate parts of the world and hope that they are not bringing with them the latest Greek letter variant of the virus?
Simple or simplistic, this war plan leaves too many unanswered questions.
— Gary Kimbrell, Bakersfield