As I tried to control my nausea, I knew something had to change. I had been asked to speak in front of a small group and my intense fear of speaking in public had taken over. I knew other people felt the same way; in fact, Psychology Today lists fear of public speaking as one of the common, everyday fears people have.

However, I had finally reached that point where the pain of remaining the same became more intolerable than the (perceived) pain of changing. My fear was making me weak, and it was keeping me from reaching some of my life goals.

