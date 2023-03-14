As I tried to control my nausea, I knew something had to change. I had been asked to speak in front of a small group and my intense fear of speaking in public had taken over. I knew other people felt the same way; in fact, Psychology Today lists fear of public speaking as one of the common, everyday fears people have.
However, I had finally reached that point where the pain of remaining the same became more intolerable than the (perceived) pain of changing. My fear was making me weak, and it was keeping me from reaching some of my life goals.
I decided to visit a Toastmasters club, and so began one of the most exciting self-improvement journeys of my life. Toastmasters is an international non-profit organization with over 14,000 clubs worldwide, and Bakersfield has several clubs.
Facing my fears in a friendly, supportive environment made me stronger. It also gave me better leadership skills. The personal growth I developed made me a better role model for my children, and a better communicator as a partner, student, and co-worker.
If your fear of public speaking is holding you back, or you need to polish up your leadership skills, I encourage you to join Toastmasters. As someone who now enjoys public speaking, I’m sure glad I did.
— Runa Lemminn, Bakersfield