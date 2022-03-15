I'm tired of reading letters about the evils of the oil business. Yes, they make profits, just like the so-called "green agenda," which is what keeps the free enterprise system going along with the jobs that are created. I don't think the oil haters realize the safer methods of extraction used today. Despite what politicians say, fracking, which makes use of saline and polymers which are used in food products, has been approved by the EPA. Catalytic converters have removed auto emissions by up to 95 percent. I'm in no way connected to the oil business but people, do you realize that almost everything you own is either made from or lubricated with petroleum products including electric cars and windmills?
Most importantly, oil is vital to our national security, which with our current policies and conditions with Russia put us greatly at risk. Is it not insane to buy oil at higher prices from foreign producers who care not about the environment and take American jobs while generally hating us.
I'm not against electric technology, but mining the materials needed and disposal of the batteries is definitely hazardous. Then there's the drain on the power grid, which is already under stress even without the possibility of Putin hacking it. My bet is that Americans buying $60,000 electric cars and $2,000 to $10,000 charging stations will not appreciably lower global temperatures.
It would be nice to have people in office who thought clearly enough to use both technologies for the betterment of the country.
Within the quest to distort history, let us not forget that we would all be speaking German had Hitler not depleted their fuel supply.
— Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield