What's good for the goose in not good for the gander. For younger people, that means one person or party can slander and the other cannot. The new parroted political scare is that Kevin McCarthy and the new Republican Congress will investigate the saintly Democrats, a party that has been protected for the past 40 years and has even allowed Hillary Clinton to escape charges.
You see, investigating Democrats is not normal and will become an immense waste of government time and money. This is media logic. But in reality, it is the Democrats who spend the bulk of the congressional time slandering and investigating Republicans.