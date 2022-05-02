There is too much going on in our government regarding the infamous day Jan. 6, 2021. To establish this day as infamous we are hearing tapes of Kevin McCarthy, the congressman for Kern County, talking to other politicians about that day. When McCarthy is initially questioned about that day in question he tried to deny it and then he tried to put a different spin on it. What is going on?
The telephone conversations McCarthy was having were ghost calls or what (really)? This infamous day, Jan. 6, 2021, was one of the worst days in American history. Our own citizens were trying to overtake their own government with the alleged instructions from our own politicians and president. How sick can that be? It is a fact when anything attacks itself that leads to destruction. When the body attacks itself, that's called an autoimmune disorder, and without proper treatment the body will destroy itself.
I don't know why a politician would demonstrate such treasonous behavior. Jan. 6, 2021 was so bizarre that I couldn't believe what I was seeing. Our own citizens attacking police officers and destroying government property. They were allegedly trying to kill certain identified senators, congressmen and Nancy Pelosi. Just think about how sick that would have been if they would have succeeded. Now those individuals involved have amnesia. This was a tragedy no matter who was involved.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield