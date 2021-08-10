As a registered independent voter, I find it difficult to find a news source that isn't biased. The Californian uses the AP for national news, which I don't read. The Californian seems to enjoy printing columns from "left-leaning" columnists in the Opinion Section.
There's one columnist I just can't take anymore, Leonard Pitts. The Californian prints his column several times a week. Pitts constantly blames white Americans for all the problems in Black society. Pitts believes Black Americans are not responsible for their actions. Pitts won't address FBI statistics showing Black Americans commit a high percentage of violent crimes.
Pitts believes proposed voter rules are racist because Black Americans don't know how to get a state ID or have access to the internet. Pitts' latest column (Aug. 6t) is pure hypocrisy. Pitts is so concerned about the Capitol Police officers injured during the "insurrection." What about all the police officers injured during the BLM riots nationwide? Pitts supported the riots.
If The Californian wants to use a Black columnist to provide a perspective on Black Americans, use someone who isn't a "race-baiter."
— Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield