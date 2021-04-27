In November, America’s voters made history by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president, respectively, of the United States.
Now, with a pro-worker majority in the House, Senate and White House, America’s labor movement has a real chance to build the power of working people like never before.
This raises the question: How?
The answer is with the passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the most significant worker empowerment legislation since the Great Depression.
If passed, it would dramatically increase penalties for employers that violate workers’ rights; protect strikes and other protest activity; streamline the process for reaching a collective bargaining agreement once a union is formed; and so much more.
This isn’t just any bill — it’s civil rights legislation, protecting women, immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community, and economic stimulus, putting more money in the pockets of workers, which helps our economy build back better. It’s a generational opportunity for the more than 60 million workers who want to join a union but haven’t found the path to get there under current law.
We made phone calls. We knocked on doors. And we got it done. That’s why in 2021, America’s labor movement will do everything in our power to win.
There’s no going back: It’s time for accountability and action. It’s time to pass the PRO Act.
— Imelda Ceja- Butkiewicz, president, Kern Inyo Mono Central Labor Council