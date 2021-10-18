I would like to comment on Chis Fendrick's Community Voices ("Save senior, disabled transportation services in Bakersfield," Oct. 17) on seniors' services here in Bakersfield.
I find it interesting that we use creative ways to find monies for our seniors. He was talking about using transportation monies for seniors needs and so on, but we still do not have seniors' needs properly funded here in Bakersfield for 2022.
We found billions of dollars to fund our Westside Parkway, which by the way is over budgeted already by more than $10 billions. We bulldozed down more than 100 homes, displaced families, and it's still not finished.
Why is it when it comes to providing our seniors basic necessities like transportation, meals and housing, we fail to meet their needs, but when a construction firm goes way over budget we rubber-stamp more spending? America needs to stop the corruption that goes on with the management of federal funds.
— Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield