In his continuing effort to defend former President Trump's lie about a rigged election, my congressman is not complying with a legal subpoena.
It's time for him to go! During his tenure, my air is dirtier, my water is creating cancer, a promised center for veterans was never realized. What's he done? Support oil interests, supporting blindly the NRA, and seeking national prestige over me and my interests. Now he is violating the law and continues to lie.
What's he got to hide? It's time for him to go.
— Nathan Acuña, Bakersfield