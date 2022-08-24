Sacramento has become the latest school district to join the progressive campaign to sexualize the youngest of their students and to support gender-transitions at the earliest ages.
Europe, thankfully, is moving in the opposite direction.
Britain has just closed it largest transitioning clinic, Travistock, over lawsuits. Sweden and Denmark have also put the brakes on such procedures, citing lack of evidence for benefits and abundant evidence for harm.
Many young people who’ve been rushed through these procedures in their immaturity are now, at a later age, deeply resentful for what was done to them. Many are going through the pains of “de-transitioning” back to their original biological gender.
Hopefully, our local school systems will, like the Europeans, “firmly and unapologetically” resist the ideological bulldozer that is aggressively pushing our school systems into this gender madness.
If they don’t, they should be replaced by those who will.