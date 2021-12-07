I just received my PG&E time-of-use service selection ballot. It gives me three choices. The first is stay regular plan, which is cheaper. The second is to move to time-of-use, which is more expensive. Third is an optional rate plan, which is even more expensive. The prices are higher from 5 to 8 p.m. as opposed to 4 to 8 p.m.
I am sure these plans are not unique to just PG&E; other electricity providers in California are mandated to offer these plans. In bold print it states, “California’s electric customers will begin moving to Time-of-Use plan, risk-free to support our state’s ongoing commitment to ‘clean’ energy.”
What this means is that working people, those with 9-to-5 jobs, will pay more for their electricity. You must now finish your household chores before it is time for bed. Even if you have solar you will have to adjust your lifestyle drastically to enjoy the savings you were promised when you purchased the system.
What this boils down to is that you will pay more because the state has mandated that power companies get their power from less reliable energy sources, also known as “green” energy. For electricity consumers in California, the state is asking you to buy into their new plan because they know that as PT Barnum once said, “There is a sucker born every minute.”
— Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield