Cynthia West (“Address abandoned dog epidemic,” July 13) is correct that the numbers of dogs and cats coming into the shelters is overwhelming and necessitating much more euthanasia. I have worked at Kern County Animal Services and there have been adopters who deliberately do not bring the pet in for the spay/neuter and breed them intentionally.
The number of puppy intakes at KCAS is up 87% over last year. This irresponsibility is costing the taxpayers millions. I have seen animals coming in hit by a car, parasite-ridden, attacked by other animals, diseased, abused or neglected. It’s horrific and heartbreaking. The rescues are also overwhelmed.