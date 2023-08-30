Is there a rebellion in this country ignited by politicians and the liberal news agencies? Is there an encroachment upon the "rights" of the people by the government? I think there is. Jefferson wrote to James Madison, “I hold that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.”
Even when a rebellion failed in its objective, it was generally successful in bringing to light “the encroachments on the rights of the people which have produced them." It is a medicine necessary for the sound health of government. In 60 years I have never seen such a contrast in the morals, ethics and rights imposed by the government by supporting the few in their liberal thinking and punishing the many in their conservative thinking.