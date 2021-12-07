With a profound apology to Joyce Kilmer (“Trees”): I think that I shall never see, a political party in such disarray as the G.O.P.
Sixty years ago, the M and M Boys (Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris of the New York Yankees) were a force to be reckoned with. The present M and M Boys (Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy) are the laughingstock of American politics. Obstruct. Delay. Deflect. Filibuster. The Party of No.
McCarthy, with his sycophantic fealty to Trump and his failed presidency, should be called before the Jan. 6 investigative committee. District voters should replace this very ineffective representative in the next election, and send him back to his vocation of making baloney sandwiches.
Like Orange County, Kern County is not nearly as red as it once was. For too long, McCarthy has put self before country. Time for a change.
— Jim D. Smith, Bakersfield