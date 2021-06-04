In response to Sam Morgan’s article "After slow start, Kern County says reimagined court-ordered mental health treatment program shows promise’ (May 29), one main point is unsaid. As Dr. Nasrallah states, psychosis is a “brain attack.” We need to respond to psychosis as if it were a heart attack and provide immediate medical care! Like any physical illness, medical treatment, time and support are needed for recovery.
Psychosis can be caused by many medical conditions. For example, low potassium, diabetes, substance abuse and neurobiological disorders like schizophrenia. Brain disorders are also progressive spectrum disorders. Symptoms can range from mild to severe. However, when prolonged episodes of psychosis occur, brain tissue is lost. Symptoms become more severe. Time = Brain
We know what brain illness are and we know what works to stop the progression. Why don’t we do it? Too many are homeless and incarcerated!
Anosognosia, lack of insight, is the main reason treatment is rejected. Anosognosia is a symptom of the brain disorder. Insight can be restored once the right medication is taken. Clozapine, the “gold standard,” is underutilized. Clozapine is also known to reduce the risk of suicide. Why isn’t it prescribed more?
Laura’s Law or AOT (Assisted Outpatient Treatment) needs to be expanded and it must include tiered levels of treatment and support that meets the level of need. Differential diagnosis, step-down housing and medication management are some examples how we can better respond to “brain attacks!"
Doesn’t it just make sense?
— Deborah Fabos, Tehachapi