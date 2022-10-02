“There is no explanation that anyone can give me that providing library services is more important than providing basic public service to the community.”
Stunning, jaw-dropping, chilling, especially coming from the mouth of McFarland’s chief of police/city manager.
I suggest to Kenny Williams that the value to a community that libraries provide requires no explanation. It’s one of those “duhhh” facts.
Shutting down the town’s only library and proclaiming that this is “the only possible option” to house a police headquarters is equally stunning, jaw-dropping and chilling as it comes over, loud and clear, as a thinly veiled scare tactic. Either the library goes, or public safety is compromised.
I don’t know if Williams is aware, but thousands of schools, businesses and government agencies utilize portable structures as offices and classrooms every day.
Maybe he needs to explain why he dismisses this as a possible option.
Maybe he needs to throw the book at the notion of a library takeover.
— Belinda Capilla, Bakersfield