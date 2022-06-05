When I first started traveling in foreign countries, I fell for the "safer in the U.S." thing.
Now I feel safer abroad.
Churches, malls, grocery stores, schools and now hospitals?
The standard responses are heard from the gun lobby and politicians who rely on their money.
Response #1: Thoughts and prayers
Response #2: Now is not the time...
Response #3: The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun...
Response #4: Arm teachers. Really?
I want you to think back to all the elementary school teachers you had growing up. You really want to put guns into their hands? Not many. Teachers will quit in droves.
There has been a fairly hefty proliferation of guns since 2000. Has gun crime gone down? No. It's up.
It's time to do/try something else.
Do not vote for anyone who has guns in their election campaign.
Do not vote for anyone whose response to gun violence is "thoughts and prayers."
Do not vote for anyone who makes excuses or panders to the gun crowd.
If you have a kid in school, follow the above. If you have a grandchild in school, follow the above.
If you have a teacher, cop, grocery clerk, etc. ditto. Vote for a promise for action.
Unless you want to now arm nurses and doctors. 'Course they'll have to wait for their guns because they'll be on backorder. Congregations, grocery clerks and teachers gotta have theirs.
And gun manufacturers clap.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield