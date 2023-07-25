Recently, during the IRS whistleblower hearings regarding the Biden family, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced photographs from the FBI that verified Hunter Biden’s laptop computer of Hunter Biden demonstrating his sexual prowess with sex workers as well exhibiting his skill in the use of illegal drugs all while claiming his activities were legal tax-deductible activities including transporting sex workers across state lines in violation of the Mann act.
I couldn’t find anything in Turbo Tax software that would allow for these types of tax deductions. Surprisingly, several Democrats expressed feigned outrage that the displayed images violated the decorum of Congress.