I have an opinion on the controversy regarding Clarence Thomas accepting millions of dollars of gifts from his very wealthy friends. If a cop accepts a bribe from a drug dealer, is the whole police force corrupt too? This is a good question: If one Supreme Court justice accepts a bribe from his rich friends, is all the Supreme Court corrupt?
Clarence Thomas is a Supreme Court justice; he should not accept gifts from anyone. He makes a hefty salary and if he feels he can make more in the private sector, he should pursue those goals.