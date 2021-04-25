The conviction of Derek Chauvin may have been a victory for those seeking justice for George Floyd, but I share the concerns of commentators like Candace Owens that the trial was not fair.
Not only did the judge refuse to move the venue of the trial and sequester the jury, he should have declared a mistrial when he excoriated Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters after she, ironically under police protection, urged protesters to “get more confrontational” if the verdict falls short of expectations.
Further pressing the thumb on the scales of justice, possibly resulting in the verdict being overturned on appeal, were the false narratives by the media and others about police brutality and systemic racism that stem from the indoctrination in the schools on critical race theory, sparking the rightful indignation from a growing number of teachers and parents who view the prejudging of others based on skin color as sinful, repulsive and divisive.
One can only conclude that the two-tiered system of justice is the result of the Democratic leaders wallowing around in Marxist-centered wokeism so as to fundamentally change America into an oligarchy that would continue to enrich and empower themselves at the expense of those whom their policies have failed.
I don’t know which is more disturbing: the pernicious notion by some that riots are an acceptable way to achieve an “equitable” society that is anything but colorblind or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanking Floyd for his noble sacrifice in the quest for the same.
— Joel Torczon, Bakersfield