Once again, Kevin McCarthy was caught on tape lying. Thanks to the June 27 testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson to the House Jan. 6 committee, we know that Trump and McCarthy knew the pro-Trump Capitol mob was primed to do exactly what they did. Kevin McCarthy lied to Capitol Police Officers about this because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.

Kevin McCarthy tried his best to avoid meeting with Officers Fanone and Dunn, as well as the mother of deceased officer Brian Sicknick, because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.