Once again, Kevin McCarthy was caught on tape lying. Thanks to the June 27 testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson to the House Jan. 6 committee, we know that Trump and McCarthy knew the pro-Trump Capitol mob was primed to do exactly what they did. Kevin McCarthy lied to Capitol Police Officers about this because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.
Kevin McCarthy tried his best to avoid meeting with Officers Fanone and Dunn, as well as the mother of deceased officer Brian Sicknick, because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.
During the meeting, Kevin McCarthy did not express any genuine concern for Fanone, Dunn, Sicknick, or any other Capitol Police Officer, because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.
During the meeting, Kevin McCarthy did not express any genuine interest in bringing anyone to justice for the Jan. 6 attack, because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.
Kevin McCarthy did everything in his power to undermine the formation and legitimacy of the Jan. 6 committee because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.
In the time since Officers Fanone, Dunn, and two others testified in the opening days of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, Kevin McCarthy has expressed no genuine concern for any Capitol Police officer, because Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.
No annual bike tour changes the fact that Kevin McCarthy doesn't back the blue.
— Chris Carton, Bakersfield