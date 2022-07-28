The Californian (July 21) headline, "Demonstrators protest solar power reform..." was very misleading. What is being protested is the proposed increased tax/cost to homeowners who have invested their personal resources in solar power. The thousands of homes with rooftop panels have essentially prevented brown/blackouts of electrical power in our area. We even pay a monthly fee to connect to the grid. This connection provides PG&E access to the surplus electrical power generated by the homeowners at lower than wholesale prices.
You may recall that in the past the public was frequently warned about power shortages during the daytime. Now the warning is for late afternoon and evening when the homeowner solar is reduced. PG&E has neglected to invest in the maintenance or upgrade of the utility and is now trying pay for that neglect by raising the fees for homeowners who have invested in clean energy. This is not a "REFORM" effort, as The Californian implied. It is an unjustified tax to underwrite the monopolistic utility companies.