I just read a preachy post that got my dander up. It chastises people who don't return their shopping carts to the cart corral.
This is why I don't always put my cart away. And it probably applies to a lot of people who shop, so, I'm speaking for them as well.
I can't breathe. I had 33 radiation treatments a year ago and the doctor told me it could (did) affect my breathing.
I'm OK when I get to the store, but because they put the milk, eggs and meat at the back of the store, it's a long walk for someone with compromised lungs. By the time I get to the dog food, my back is hurting from a cyst on one vertebra and a slipped disc in my lower back. I lean over the cart handle to hold my weight which helps me walk. The dog food is heavy so rather than lift it into my cart, I pull on it until it drops into the cart.
By the time I check out, I'm not breathing anymore — I'm wheezing, and my back is a mass of pain. I don't think about how I'll get everything out of the cart into my car and out of my car and into the house. That worry comes later. That, and the worry about how much longer I'll be able to shop on my own.
This is why I don't care what someone thinks of me for not returning my cart.
— Audrey Baker, Bakersfield