Do you wish there was an alternate server of our gas and electricity besides PG&E? Yeah, me too. PG&E, being a monopoly, has no need to render service on a personal basis. If they had competition, they would be worried about losing your business and consequently would be attentive to your concerns.
In my case, I tried to set up an automatic payment online using my credit union account or a credit card. Then I noticed on the bill that they would not accept payment through my credit card or from the credit union because of two previously rejected checks. If they were more considerate, they could have phoned me about the problem, but no, they have a monopoly and couldn’t care less.