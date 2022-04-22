Thank you professor Stafford Betty for your profound analysis of the Ukraine war. There is no excuse for the atrocities that have been committed. The world essentially overlooked the Russians for what they inflicted on the German population at the end of World War II, but now there is are no excuse that can be offered; war crimes have occurred and must be accounted for. How can one not be outraged, angry and disgusted by Putin and his cohorts? Yet in spite of this, we must seek an end to the fighting, now.
This week in The Californian columnist Froma Harrop had a piece titled “Ukraine is our war and Biden in our wartime president.” No, this is not our war and the fact that Russia has committed horrific war crimes does not make it our war. What we should be doing is trying to make it our peace. Whether we can even begin peace talks at this time is unknowable and perhaps impossible, but what is the point in waiting?
Instead of being a wartime president, Biden, in spite of what he has said about Putin, should put that aside in the hopes of somehow achieving an end to this conflict. Sooner or later an end will come, and the sooner it comes the sooner the death and destruction will cease. I am hard-pressed to believe that more death and destruction is worth whatever territorial gains one side or other will achieve.
— H. James Rosenberg, Caliente