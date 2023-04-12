This is in regard to “Awaken a sleeping giant.” It is laughable that the writer would think that everyone should live in fear for holding Donald J. Trump accountable for his actions. I have yet to meet a person who can name three redeeming qualities of Mr. Trump.

Classified documents which he claimed he returned (in an affidavit), then said the FBI planted them, then said he was authorized to take them, then asked for a special master and finally decided not to cooperate with the special master. Another indictment headed his way.

