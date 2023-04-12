This is in regard to “Awaken a sleeping giant.” It is laughable that the writer would think that everyone should live in fear for holding Donald J. Trump accountable for his actions. I have yet to meet a person who can name three redeeming qualities of Mr. Trump.
Classified documents which he claimed he returned (in an affidavit), then said the FBI planted them, then said he was authorized to take them, then asked for a special master and finally decided not to cooperate with the special master. Another indictment headed his way.
Accused of rape and his defense is that the woman is too ugly for him to pay any attention to her. Really? This was the leader of the free world. Embarrassing.
Accused of falsifying tax returns and committing financial fraud, he takes the Fifth more than 400 times. This is the same guy that said only the GUILTY plead the Fifth.
Accused of making a not-so-perfect telephone call to officials in Georgia to interfere with a federal election. Another indictment headed his way soon.
Was the first to declare himself a candidate for POTUS only to use that as a tactic to fend off prosecution. The so-called billionaire begging for money to fight his legal battles. The Ultimate Grifter will be his next television show. When is enough going to be enough with this guy?
Remember this is about accountability, not red or blue.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield