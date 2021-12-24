A recent Community Voices piece retold the folktale about the vain and ignorant emperor who believes nonsense about his own magnificence. Doting officials and uncomfortable townspeople, afraid to confront the emperor, play along with his fantasy until he is exposed by a child.
In this retelling of the story, Gov. Gavin Newsom is the emperor and Californians who accept mask mandates, vaccines and science are the foolish and fearful townspeople.
As evidence of Newsom’s overreaction to the pandemic, the success of Florida’s governor, who eschewed mask and vaccine mandates, lockdowns and school closings, is praised.
The author cites Florida’s death rate last week as evidence.
A cherry-picked one-week death rate, however, is a poor measure of policy success. A better measure is the rate from the beginning of the pandemic.
On this measure, California has done quite well relative to other states, with a death rate of 189 per 100,000, well below the national average of 242, and 16th best in the country. In contrast, Florida ranks the eighth-worst at 289.
The most successful states are either relatively unpopulated, where disease transmission is slow, or states with Democratic governors. Of the seven states that are worse than Florida, six have Republican governors.
The author fears the slippery slope of public safety measures leading to the stifling of freedoms.
Just look at what has happened with traffic lights, required school vaccinations and USDA meat inspections.
The author’s got the right cautionary fairy tale, just the wrong vain and ignorant leader.