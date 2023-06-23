We have all found ourselves stuck in a narrow view of how to solve a problem. Our creativity is at an impasse. Our self-confidence is challenged.
The solution is still within our grasp. We need only to expand our perspective by thinking in the alternative!
You ask: “How is this done“? I suggest: “Treat finding the solution as fun!”
Call it the THINKING GAME. All you have to do is abandon your current thought process and consider other alternatives to find a solution.
Moving past your impasse will bring success and self-confidence needed to resolve future challenges.
Now, that wasn’t too hard; or was it?
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield