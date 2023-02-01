This is in response to Michael Hunt's letter in The Bakersfield Californian on Saturday, Jan. 28.
I don't know how many shoes someone can steal but I personally have witnessed several thefts at stores over the years.
At Rite Aid on South H Street a couple of men ran out with a couple of six packs, at Grocery Outlet a man ran out with a Coke, at Penney's a man ran out with a pair of shoes (the mall security gave chase and he dropped them) and at Vons on Stockdale they ran out with groceries. My husband saw a man walk out with a cart full of groceries and no one gave chase. I don't remember the store.
I asked why no one gives chase. The said they are not allowed to because of harm that may be inflected on an employee, insurance purposes, etc.
And it is sad because the thieves know they can get away with it.