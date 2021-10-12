In 1607, more than 400 years ago, colonists traveled hundreds of miles to land on the shores of what would become the United States. They came here looking for the freedom to choose — in their case it was the choice of which religion they could practice. This desire for the freedom of choice — this time whether to pay unfair taxes without representation in the government — is what drove the American Revolution and gave this country its start and its foundation.
Samuel Adams once said, “Our contest is not only whether we ourselves shall be free, but whether there shall be left to mankind an asylum on earth for civil and religious liberty.”
However, our nation’s leaders, and more importantly, our state’s leader, have now decided to willfully remove the people’s right of choice. They are mandating an ineffective vaccine. They are removing our freedom to choose for a vaccine that does not eliminate infection and does not stop transmission. It will further strip people of their choice and their careers as well as their right to equitable education for their children.
Yes, there are vaccines that are required for school-aged children, effective ones. This vaccine does not need to be one of them. An ineffectual vaccine that neither stops contraction of a disease nor the spread of a disease which has a 99.97 percent survivability rate (99.99 percent survivability rate in children under the age of 17) is unnecessary to mandate. Please don’t rob us of our freedom of choice!
— Edith Newton, Bakersfield