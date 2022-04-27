Stafford Betty thinks that if Ukraine had just given the Donbas region to Russia and agreed to not join NATO, it would have ended the bloodshed. In the Budapest Memorandum, Russia promised to respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and their borders. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and illegally annexed Crimea. Since Feb. 24, Russia has bombed not just eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv and Lviv, far to the west.
The Bucha massacre, in which hundreds of civilians were murdered, including children, and many women raped and burned, is near Kyiv. Civilian homes and apartments have been targeted, people fleeing from violence murdered, and Russian media lies incessantly about this “special operation” (read “war”) being about the “Denazification” of Ukraine.
We get live updates weekly from Lviv and on Sunday, April 18, we were told that the Russians will shoot anybody, including children, people in ambulances or hiding. They kill just to terrorize as they have done numerous times before. Russia will not stop unless it is forced to stop.
Putin was a KGB agent well trained in communist techniques, which consist of lying, cheating, stealing, murder and imprisonment of opponents and then lying some more. His lies and murderous rampages in Syria, Georgia, Chechnya and Ukraine are ample evidence that the bloodshed will not stop with any appeasement. Never, ever trust a communist.
— Elaine Fleeman, Bakersfield