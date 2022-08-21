If you think back to roughly one year ago, you probably remember a lot of TBC opinion pieces by far-right pundits that seemed more like presidential obituaries than constructive criticism. That happened because of the failure to get the Build Back Better legislation across the finish line, and it was easy to opine that Biden just couldn't get it done. Now, Ramesh Ponnuru wants you to know that "Biden's no FDR. He's not even Obama."
Hmmm? Move the goal posts much?
Just as those premature obituaries were dead wrong, Ponnuru's critique is misplaced. The problem is that Ponnuru, and others who wish to see Biden fail miserably, keep underestimating President Biden, his legislative victories, and the popularity of his goals for America. The Inflation Reduction Act, The Pact Act, The Chips Act, and The Infrastructure & Jobs Act all contain investments that most Americans agree with. Furthermore, most folks want corporations and the super-rich to pay their fair share.
Although the idea of producing clean energy and non-polluting vehicles may seem tame compared to building the transcontinental railroad or landing a spacecraft on the moon, remember that creating a healthy habitat on earth for future generations is a lofty goal too. Personally, I am looking forward to replacing both my old 1997 Chevy pickup and my aging four-cylinder gas-saver with a single electric pickup truck I can drive daily.
Big accomplishments require big funding. Thank you, Bill Thomas for TRIP funding and the Centennial Corridor.
— Steven Pearson, Bakersfield