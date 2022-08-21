If you think back to roughly one year ago, you probably remember a lot of TBC opinion pieces by far-right pundits that seemed more like presidential obituaries than constructive criticism. That happened because of the failure to get the Build Back Better legislation across the finish line, and it was easy to opine that Biden just couldn't get it done. Now, Ramesh Ponnuru wants you to know that "Biden's no FDR. He's not even Obama."

Hmmm? Move the goal posts much?