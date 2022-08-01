Almost every progressive Democrat and a few conservative Republicans are upset at the idea of a run by President Trump for re-election in 2024. They claim he is rude, mean, brash and does not fit the modern ideal of a politician. Many media outlets have made him their virtual sole focus in an effort to stop him. Back during World War II, General George Patton received the same kind of scrutiny from the press for his mannerisms and the unconventional way in which he performed his job as the leader of the 3rd Army in Europe.
But the main reason why both of these men were successful in their chosen fields is very plain and simple: They got the JOB DONE. No, they would not win 'best personality" awards in either case, but they both had very important and crucial goals to achieve and that was the driving force behind their actions.