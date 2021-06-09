I would like to comment on Judge Benetiz's decision to overturn California's ban on assault rifles. He is right the M16A1 and the AK-47 rifles are not designed to kill, but are specifically designed to injured or maim. In the battlefield, you do not want the assault rifle to kill soldiers, you want it to wound soldiers. If you kill a soldier on the battlefield, that is only one soldier removed, but if you wound a soldier, you remove three soldiers because it takes two soldiers to carry off the wounded soldier.
The round is only 5.6 mm. It is so light so it can enter in your chest, but exit out your ankle, and it is armored piercing. These weapons have no business out on the streets; they are scientifically designed for combat.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield