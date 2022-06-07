A CNN broadcaster calls white men the biggest terrorist threat in America. This must be why, as a white man “privileged” to grow up in a three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot house with seven people, my terroristic opinion rarely makes letter columns. Let’s try again.
Shut up, Steve Kerr. With your greedy NBA, keep kneeling to China’s genocidal tyrant. Remain a feckless dullard who blames atrocities on a weapon or thinks deranged killers follow the law. Ask whether painting — on NBA courts — the name of a violent, radical group opposed to nuclear families is wise when the salient issue with mass shooters is mental health and family disconnection.
Shut up, Joe Biden. With one lethal signature, you stopped border wall construction, easing the path for fentanyl to kill far more American kids than any disturbed shooter. You dare compare extremist murders (averaging 51 annually over the past seven years) with the 1,146 adolescent (108,000 overall) overdose deaths, 77 percent caused by fentanyl, in 2021 alone. You care more about votes than Uvalde’s children.
Shut up, Biden supporters feigning concern over needless child fatalities. By ignoring drug-related adolescent deaths, you don’t care at all. If you’re still supporting the cartel-facilitator-in-chief, you’re far more terroristic than I.
— Harold Staat, Bakersfield