Generation Z, colloquially known as zoomers, followed the millennials. Both groups embrace socialism while echoing against America’s free market system, as they have been taught. Zoomers and millennials never lived in poverty and have never missed a meal. Yet they are marching in lock-step with the Marxist teaching of our American tax-paid educational system.
These two generations have only seen prosperity. They have nothing to contrast. They did not live in the Great Depression, or live through two world wars, and the Korean and Vietnam wars. They did see the rise and fall of socialism and communism, which our school system is reinventing on a daily basis.