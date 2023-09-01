I would like to thank Bonnie Hubbell for her letter: "Why is it so hard to do what’s right?" (Aug. 29) She voiced an opinion I’ve had for a very long time. I’ve often been chastised for being a “rule follower.” I’m that person who does make a full stop, even if there’s no one around, use my turn signals when no one is around. I don’t park in handicap or red zones, even “just for a minute.”
These are laws, people, not suggestions. Don’t take what isn’t yours, don’t run red lights. It’s common courtesy, as well as the rule of law. I was once given this definition of character: It’s doing the right thing even when no one is looking. Not a lot of character in the world today, alas.