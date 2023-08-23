I am a Republican and was chief lobbyist for Rupert Murdoch. Kevin McCarthy is a good guy. We were longtime friends until he fell under the spell of Donald Trump.
Recently Bakersfield and surrounding areas have suffered a record drought, an historic blizzard and now the first EVER tropical storm! It is fine to fight the Democrats on other issues but for his constituents — for all Americans — it’s time for McCarthy to get with the program on climate change. Other than hitching a ride to Mars with Elon Musk, there is no “Planet B”!